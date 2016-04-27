BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares posts Q1 earnings $0.98/shr

April 27 (Reuters) - Prosperity Bancshares Inc

* Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.98

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income before provision for credit losses was $166.257 million versus $162.905 million

* “despite downturn in oil and gas industry, unemployment rates in Texas and Oklahoma remain strong”

* Prosperity Bancshares says grade a office space and apartments have been negatively impacted in houston , but are still holding up fairly well

* Some parts of Texas impacted more than others, such as Midland / Odessa, South Texas and Houston from downturn in oil & gas prices

* Other parts of Texas & Oklahoma doing well, including Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Bryan/College Station Area