BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares posts Q1 earnings $0.98/shr
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares posts Q1 earnings $0.98/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Prosperity Bancshares Inc

* Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.98

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income before provision for credit losses was $166.257 million versus $162.905 million

* “despite downturn in oil and gas industry, unemployment rates in Texas and Oklahoma remain strong”

* Prosperity Bancshares says grade a office space and apartments have been negatively impacted in houston , but are still holding up fairly well

* Some parts of Texas impacted more than others, such as Midland / Odessa, South Texas and Houston from downturn in oil & gas prices

* Other parts of Texas & Oklahoma doing well, including Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Bryan/College Station Area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

