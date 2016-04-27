FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carlyle Group Q1 earnings per share $0.01
April 27, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carlyle Group Q1 earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Lp

* The Carlyle Group announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* $2.2 billion in gross new capital raised in q1 2016

* Total assets under management $178.1 billion as of q1 2016

* Gaap net income attributable to carlyle group l.p. Of $8 million, or $0.01 per common unit on a diluted basis, for Q1 2016

* $129 million of distributable earnings on a pre-tax basis for q1 2016

* Economic net income of $89 million on a pre-tax basis and $0.18 per adjusted unit on a post-tax basis for q1 2016

* Distributable earnings of $0.35 per common unit on a post-tax basis in q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
