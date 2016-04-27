BRIEF-Marketaxess reports Q1 earnings $0.77/shr

April 27 (Reuters) - Marketaxess Holdings Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports first quarter 2016 record revenues of $88.6 million, record pre-tax income of $44.4 million and record diluted EPS of $0.77

* Q1 revenue rose 15.4 percent to $88.6 million

* Marketaxess Holdings Inc says company reconfirms its full year 2016 guidance range for total expenses of $168.0 million to $176.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)