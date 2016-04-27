FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Radian announces first quarter 2016 financial results
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Radian announces first quarter 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Radian Group Inc

* Radian announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 revenue $32.2 million versus $31.5 million

* Says continues to expect claims paid for full-year 2016 of approximately $400-450 million

* New mortgage insurance written (NIW) was $8.1 billion for quarter, compared to $9.1 billion in q4 of 2015

* Book value per share at march 31, 2016 grew to $12.42, compared to $12.07 at December 31, 2015

* Says total net premiums earned were $221.0 million for quarter ended March 31 2016 versus $224.6 million for quarter ended March 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.