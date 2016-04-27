FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Timken reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.46/shr
April 27, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Timken reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.46/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Timken Co

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 sales fell 5 percent to $684 million

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.78

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.90 to $2.00 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 revenue down about 5 percent

* Says reaffirms Full-Year 2016 adjusted EPS outlook

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.94, revenue view $2.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mobile industries reported first-quarter sales of $383.2 million, approximately 2 percent lower

* Timken co says “looking ahead, we expect continued challenging market conditions in 2016”

* Sees 2016 mobile industries’ sales to be down approximately 6 percent

* Timken Co sees 2016 process industries’ sales to be down approximately 4 percent

* Process industries sales of $300.8 million for the first quarter declined approximately 9 percent from the same period a year ago

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $666.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

