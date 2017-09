BRIEF-Avery Dennison to acquire Mactac Europe for 200 mln euros

April 27 (Reuters) - Avery Dennison Corp

* Avery Dennison to acquire Mactac Europe

* Avery Dennison corp says deal valued at eur200 million

* Acquisition is expected to have an immaterial impact to earnings per share in 2016

* Avery Dennison will maintain mactac brand for graphic films

* Avery Dennison corp says will fund acquisition with existing cash and credit facilities

* Transaction excludes mactac business in u.s., canada and mexico and its north american exports

* Acquisition is expected to be approximately ten cents accretive to eps in 2017

* Avery Dennison corp says purchase price in deal includes assumed debt