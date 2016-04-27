FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RPC Inc Q1 loss per share $0.15
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-RPC Inc Q1 loss per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Rpc Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rpc, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $189.1 million versus I/B/E/E view $204.4 million

* Continue to project minimal capital expenditures during remainder of 2016

* Rpc inc says during q1 co was more deeply impacted by customers’ measures to remain in operation during a prolonged period of low commodity prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

