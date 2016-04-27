FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-L-3 posts Q1 earnings $2.08/shr from continuing operations
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-L-3 posts Q1 earnings $2.08/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - L-3 Communications Holdings Inc

* L-3 announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.36 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $2.08 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Updated 2016 financial guidance

* Funded orders for 2016 Q1 were $2.6 billion, substantially unchanged compared to 2015 Q1

* Sees FY net sales $9,950 million to $10,150 million

* L-3 Communications Holdings Inc sees 2016 diluted EPS $7.55 to $7.75

* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.56, revenue view $10.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Funded backlog increased 3 pct to $8.7 billion at March 25, 2016, compared to $8.4 billion at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
