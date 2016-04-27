BRIEF-WCI Communities posts Q1 earnings $0.25/shr

April 27 (Reuters) - WCI Communities Inc

* WCI Communities announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $138.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $121.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly backlog units totaling 625, up 9.6 pct

* Qtrly average selling price per new order of $496,000 , up 11.2 pct

* WCI Communities Inc qtrly deliveries of 254, up 84.1 pct

* Qtrly homebuilding revenues of $109.8 million, up 63.9 pct

* New orders during Q1 of 2016 decreased 1.9 pct to 310

* As of March 31, 2016, backlog contract value was $316.0 million, an increase of $33.6 million from prior year

* WCI Communities says while demand trends appeared to moderate across Florida in Q1 versus prior year, co believes Florida housing market remains healthy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)