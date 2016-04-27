FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UTC reports Q1 adjusted earnings $1.47/shr
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UTC reports Q1 adjusted earnings $1.47/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp

* UTC reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.47

* Sees FY 2016 sales $56 billion to $58 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $6.30 to $6.60

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.42

* Q1 sales $13.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $13.18 billion

* Reaffirms 2016 adjusted eps expectations of $6.30 to $6.60 on sales of $56 billion to $58 billion

* Otis new equipment orders in quarter increased 1 percent over prior year at constant currency

* Qtrly equipment orders at UTC climate, controls & security decreased by 8 percent

* 2 percent organic sales growth in quarter

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.50, revenue view $56.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.