BRIEF-Silgan reports Q1 adj. earnings $0.45/shr

April 27 (Reuters) - Silgan Holdings Inc

* Silgan announces first quarter earnings and confirms full year estimate

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 sales $792.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $802.8 million

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.80 to $3.00

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.60

* Sees Q2 adjusted net income per diluted share, excluding rationalization charges, in range of $0.50 to $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S