BRIEF-Silgan reports Q1 adj. earnings $0.45/shr

April 27 (Reuters) - Silgan Holdings Inc
* Silgan announces first quarter earnings and confirms full year estimate
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 sales $792.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $802.8 million
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.80 to $3.00
* Q1 earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.60
* Sees Q2 adjusted net income per diluted share, excluding rationalization charges, in range of $0.50 to $0.60
* Sees Q2 adjusted net income per diluted share, excluding rationalization charges, in range of $0.50 to $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S