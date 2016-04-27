FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group posts q4 earnings c$0.28/shr
April 27, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group posts q4 earnings c$0.28/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.28

* Revenues decreased by 1.0 pct to $706.6 million during q4 of fiscal year 2016

* Quarterly dividend increased by 9.1 pct to $0.12 per share

* “demographic trends are expected to contribute to growth in prescription drugs consumption”

* During FY 2017, corporation plans to allocate approximately $60.1 million to capital expenditures and to banner developments costs

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.30, revenue view c$725.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

