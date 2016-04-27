FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rockwell automation reports Q2 earnings $1.28/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc

* Rockwell automation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.28

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.75 to $6.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.37

* Q2 sales $1.44 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 billion

* “continue to expect fiscal 2016 sales of about $5.9 billion, which includes a currency headwind of about 3 percent”

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $5.9 billion

* Narrowing FY EPS guidance range to $5.75 to $6.15

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.87, revenue view $5.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

