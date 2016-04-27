FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lear reports Q1 adjusted earnings $3.40/shr
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lear reports Q1 adjusted earnings $3.40/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Lear Corp

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales $18.5 billion to $19 billion

* Increasing full year outlook for earnings and free cash flow

* Lear reports record first quarter 2016 results and increases full year financial outlook

* Q1 sales $4.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.69 billion

* FY 2016 core operating earnings are expected to be in range of $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion

* FY 2016 free cash flow is expected to be about $850 million , up $50 million from prior outlook

* FY2016 earnings per share view $12.06, revenue view $19.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

