BRIEF-Lear reports Q1 adjusted earnings $3.40/shr

April 27 (Reuters) - Lear Corp

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales $18.5 billion to $19 billion

* Increasing full year outlook for earnings and free cash flow

* Lear reports record first quarter 2016 results and increases full year financial outlook

* Q1 sales $4.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.69 billion

* FY 2016 core operating earnings are expected to be in range of $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion

* FY 2016 free cash flow is expected to be about $850 million , up $50 million from prior outlook

* FY2016 earnings per share view $12.06, revenue view $19.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S