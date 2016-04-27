FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Universal stainless reports Q1 loss $0.34/shr
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Universal stainless reports Q1 loss $0.34/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Universal Stainless

* Q1 loss per share $0.34

* Quarter-End backlog increases 4 pct to $39.8 million

* Universal stainless reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales $39.6 million

* Universal stainless & alloy products inc says 25 pct sequential increase in Q1 sales mainly driven by a 53 pct improvement in our sales to aerospace market

* “demand is currently tempered by lingering economic and market uncertainty”

* Says demand currently tempered by lingering economic and market uncertainty, sharp competition and very short industry lead times

* “2016 is evolving as transition year with moderate improvement in market demand and stabilizing commodity prices”

* “longer-term, customers continue to say that they expect second half of 2016 to be stronger half this year” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
