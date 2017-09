BRIEF-DHI Group Inc reports Q1 earnings $0.02/shr

April 27 (Reuters) - DHI Group Inc

* DHI Group, Inc. reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $58.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $58 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says market uncertainty within energy market continues to have a negative impact on revenue and billings within rigzone business

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.07 - $0.09; sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.44 - $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Sees Q2 revenue $57.5 million - $59.0 million; sees FY revenue $240.0 million - $246.0 million

* Sees expectation for negative impact to revenues from currency fluctuations of roughly $0.6 million in Q2 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $61.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $245.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)