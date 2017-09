BRIEF-Neogenomics reports Q4 loss $0.07/shr

April 27 (Reuters) - Neogenomics Inc

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.35 to $0.40

* Q4 loss per share $0.07

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $242 million to $252 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $57.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $244.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Neogenomics reports 159 pct revenue growth to $59.7 million and 442 pct adjusted EBITDA increase to $8.2 million, driven by clarient acquisition and strong volume gains

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 to $0.13

* Q1 revenue $59.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $57 million