BRIEF-K12 Inc reports Q3 earnings $0.37/shr

April 27 (Reuters) - K12 Inc
* K12 Inc. reports third quarter fiscal 2016 with revenue of $221.3 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $205 million to $215 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.37
* Sees Q4 operating income in range of $5 million to $9 million
* Sees Q4 capital expenditures, which includes curriculum and software development, computers and infrastructure, of $22 million to $27 million
* Q3 revenue $221.3 million versus $244.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)