FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Silicon Labs posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.51/shr
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Silicon Labs posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.51/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Silicon Laboratories Inc

* Silicon Labs announces first quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23 to $0.29

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61 to $0.67

* Sees Q2 revenue $168 million to $173 million

* Silicon laboratories inc qtrly diluted earnings per share were $0.14

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Silicon Laboratories Inc qtrly revenues $162 million versus $163.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $159.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $165.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.