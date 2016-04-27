BRIEF-Silicon Labs posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.51/shr

April 27 (Reuters) - Silicon Laboratories Inc

* Silicon Labs announces first quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23 to $0.29

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61 to $0.67

* Sees Q2 revenue $168 million to $173 million

* Silicon laboratories inc qtrly diluted earnings per share were $0.14

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Silicon Laboratories Inc qtrly revenues $162 million versus $163.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $159.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $165.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)