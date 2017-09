April 27 (Reuters) - Upland Software Inc

* Upland software acquires Advanced Processing & Imaging

* Transaction will be immediately accretive to upland’s adjusted EBITDA per share

* Upland Software Inc says API will be combined with Upland's enterprise workflow automation solution, FileBound