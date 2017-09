BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive reports Q1 earnings $1.47/shr

April 27 (Reuters) - Group 1 Automotive Inc

* Group 1 Automotive reports record adjusted 2016 first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $1.47

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.59

* Q1 revenue rose 7.2 percent to $2.6 billion

* Qtrly new vehicle revenues increased 5.8 percent (8.5 percent) on 3.9 percent higher unit sales

* Group 1 Automotive Inc qtrly same store parts and service gross profit increased 6.5 percent on revenue growth of 5.4 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $2.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly retail used vehicle revenues increased 10.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)