FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JLL reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.82
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-JLL reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.82

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Jones Lang Lasalle Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jll reports strong first quarter 2016; adjusted eps of $0.82

* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.21 billion

* Jones Lang Lasalle inc says dividend increases by 7 percent to $0.31 per share

* Consolidated fee revenue for q1 was $1.1 billion, up 11 percent from 2015.

* Assets under management were $58.3 billion as of march 31, 2016, up from $56.4 billion as of december 31, 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.56 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.