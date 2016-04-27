FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stock Yards Bancorp says Q1 earnings per share $0.65
April 27, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stock Yards Bancorp says Q1 earnings per share $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Stock Yards Bancorp Inc

* Stock yards bancorp reports first quarter 2016 net income up 6% to $9.8 million or $0.65 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.65

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income increased $1.9 million or 9% to $23.5 million in q1 of 2016

* Expects liquidity to return to historically normal levels during q2 of 2016

* Management anticipates that margin pressure will continue due to competition and low interest rate environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

