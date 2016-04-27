FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hess reports Q1 loss per share $1.72
April 27, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hess reports Q1 loss per share $1.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Hess Corp

* Hess reports estimated results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 loss per share $1.72

* Qtrly net production from Bakken increased to 111,000 boepd from 108,000 boepd in prior-year quarter

* Oil and gas production was 350,000 boepd compared to pro forma production, which excludes assets sold, of 355,000 boepd in q1 of 2015

* Qtrly total revenues and non-operating income $993 million versus $1.55 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.83, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

