BRIEF-General dynamics reports Q1 share $2.34 from cont operations
April 27, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-General dynamics reports Q1 share $2.34 from cont operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Reports First

* Q1 earnings per share $2.34 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $7.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.69 billion

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company-Wide operating margin for q1 of 2016 was 13.6 percent, a 40 basis-point increase versus year ago

* Total backlog at end of first-quarter 2016 was $64.7 billion

* Total potential contract value, sum of all backlog components, was $89.2 billion at end of q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

