BRIEF-Boeing reports Q1 non-GAAP share $1.74

April 27 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Quarter results and reaffirms 2016 guidance

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.83

* Q1 revenue $22.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $21.9 billion

* Boeing co says revenue, margins, eps and operating cash flow guidance reaffirmed

* Says Total Company Backlog At Quarter End was $480 billion, down from $489 billion at beginning of quarter

* Boeing co says q1 net orders $13 billion versus $15 billion last year

* Q1 commercial airplanes deliveries 176 units versus 184 units last year

* Sees fy 2016 core earnings per share $8.15 - $8.35

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $8.45 - $8.65

* Q1 commercial airplanes revenue $14,399 million versus $15,381 million last year

* Incurred $156 million after-tax charge ( $0.24 per share) on kc-46 tanker program in quarter

* Qtrly non-gaap core earnings per share $1.74

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $8.48, revenue view $93.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: