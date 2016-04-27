BRIEF-Southern Company Q1 share $0.53

April 27 (Reuters) - Southern Company Reports First

* Q1 revenue $3.97 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.26 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.58 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly residential energy sales decreased 7.2 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $4.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says first-quarter results for 2016 include after-tax charges of $33 million

* Kilowatt-Hour sales to retail customers in southern company’s four-state service area decreased 3.0 percent in q1 of 2016

* Total energy sales to southern company system’s customers decreased 1.7 percent in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: