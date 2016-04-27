BRIEF-Southern Company Q1 share $0.53

April 27 (Reuters) - Southern Company Reports First
* Q1 revenue $3.97 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.26 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.58 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly residential energy sales decreased 7.2 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $4.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says first-quarter results for 2016 include after-tax charges of $33 million
* Kilowatt-Hour sales to retail customers in southern company’s four-state service area decreased 3.0 percent in q1 of 2016
* Total energy sales to southern company system's customers decreased 1.7 percent in q1 of 2016