BRIEF-Federal-Mogul reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31
April 27, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Federal-Mogul reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Federal-mogul Holdings Corp

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 sales $1.9 billion

* Mogul reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Mogul holdings - q1 results were impacted by currency movements and lower engine production in heavy-duty and industrial vehicle segments

* Mogul holdings - special committee has commenced review and evaluation of icahn enterprises l.p. Proposal and alternatives thereto

* Mogul holdings - subsequent to submitting proposal, iep advised co that it was not considering selling stake in federal-mogul at current time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

