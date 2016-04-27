BRIEF-Federal-Mogul reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

April 27 (Reuters) - Federal-mogul Holdings Corp

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 sales $1.9 billion

* Mogul reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Mogul holdings - q1 results were impacted by currency movements and lower engine production in heavy-duty and industrial vehicle segments

* Mogul holdings - special committee has commenced review and evaluation of icahn enterprises l.p. Proposal and alternatives thereto

* Mogul holdings - subsequent to submitting proposal, iep advised co that it was not considering selling stake in federal-mogul at current time