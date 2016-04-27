FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VCA Inc Q1 EPS $0.57
April 27, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-VCA Inc Q1 EPS $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Vca Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 revenue $563.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $556.9 million

* Vca inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results and increases financial guidance for 2016

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.66

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases financial guidance for 2016

* Sees fy 2016 net income from $210 million to $218 million

* Sees fy 2016 diluted earnings per common share from $2.57 to $2.67

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap diluted earnings per common share from $2.82 to $2.92

* Sees fy 2016 revenue from $2.39 billion to $2.41 billion

* Assuming a closing date during q2 of 2016 for capna deal,estimate additional $0.03 to $0.04 in 2016 non-gaap adjusted diluted earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

