April 27 (Reuters) - Microvision Inc

* Microvision announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $3.7 million versus $900,000

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $2.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of march 31, 2016, backlog was $9.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )