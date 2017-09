BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple Group reports Q1 earnings $0.96/shr

April 27 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.94

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group reports first quarter 2016 results

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc says continues to expect to return over $1 billion to shareholders in form of stock repurchases and dividends

* Q1 earnings per share $0.96

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc says now expects full year 2016 core eps at high end of its previously communicated range of $4.20 to $4.30

* Q1 sales $1,487 million versus $1,451 million a year ago

* Company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately 3 pct of net sales

* Company continues to expect to repurchase $650 million to $700 million of its common stock