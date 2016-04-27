FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mondelez International reports Q1 earnings $0.35/shr
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mondelez International reports Q1 earnings $0.35/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc

* Mondelez International reports Q1 results and reaffirms 2016 outlook

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Qtrly organic net revenue increased 2.1 percent

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mark Clouse, Chief Commercial Officer, to leave company to become CEO of a North American publicly traded food company

* Company does not plan to appoint a new CCO

* Reduced estimate of negative impact of foreign exchange translation on 2016 net revenue growth to approximately 3 percent points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
