BRIEF-Mondelez International reports Q1 earnings $0.35/shr

April 27 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc
* Mondelez International reports Q1 results and reaffirms 2016 outlook
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Qtrly organic net revenue increased 2.1 percent
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mark Clouse, Chief Commercial Officer, to leave company to become CEO of a North American publicly traded food company
* Company does not plan to appoint a new CCO
* Reduced estimate of negative impact of foreign exchange translation on 2016 net revenue growth to approximately 3 percent points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)