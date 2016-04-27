FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Frank's International Q1 EPS $0.00
April 27, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Frank's International Q1 EPS $0.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Frank’s International Nv

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Frank’s international n.v. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $153 million versus i/b/e/s view $172.2 million

* Announces board of directors approval of $150 million share repurchase program

* Revised estimated annualized savings from cost reducing initiatives of more than $75 million up from $60 million annualized

* “do not anticipate significant improvement to activity or pricing of our services in near term” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

