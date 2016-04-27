BRIEF-Frank's International Q1 EPS $0.00

April 27 (Reuters) - Frank’s International Nv
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Frank’s international n.v. Announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $153 million versus i/b/e/s view $172.2 million
* Announces board of directors approval of $150 million share repurchase program
* Revised estimated annualized savings from cost reducing initiatives of more than $75 million up from $60 million annualized
* “do not anticipate significant improvement to activity or pricing of our services in near term” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )