BRIEF-Frank's International Q1 EPS $0.00

April 27 (Reuters) - Frank’s International Nv

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Frank’s international n.v. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $153 million versus i/b/e/s view $172.2 million

* Announces board of directors approval of $150 million share repurchase program

* Revised estimated annualized savings from cost reducing initiatives of more than $75 million up from $60 million annualized

* “do not anticipate significant improvement to activity or pricing of our services in near term” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )