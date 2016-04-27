BRIEF-Baker hughes Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.58

April 27 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Inc

* Q1 gaap loss per share $2.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.58

* Baker hughes inc says in q2, we forecast north america rig count to fall 30% compared to q1 average

* Baker hughes announces first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.85 billion

* During quarter, industry faced another precipitous decline in activity, exceeding even most pessimistic predictions

* Baker hughes inc says for second half of year, we project u.s. Rig count will begin to stabilize

* Baker hughes inc says international rig count is predicted to drop steadily through end of year as we see limited new projects in pipeline

* Qtrly north america revenue decline was driven primarily by a steep drop in u.s. Onshore activity as rig count dropped 26% compared to prior quarter

* North america revenue of $819 million for quarter decreased 28% sequentially

* Q1 revenue for latin america was $277 million , down 35% sequentially

* “as a result of this steep decrease in customer spending, our revenue for q1 was down 21% sequentially.”

* Europe / africa /russia caspian revenue of $611 million for quarter decreased 15% sequentially

* Middle east / asia pacific revenue of $718 million for quarter declined 12% sequentially

* Compared to prior year, revenue declined 42% in quarter, driven by lower activity as evident by 41% global rig count drop

* Baker hughes inc says cannot predict when, or if, the pending merger with halliburton will be completed

* In q2, forecast north america rig count to fall 30% compared to q1 average

* For second half of year, project u.s. Rig count will begin to stabilize

* “international rig count is predicted to drop steadily through end of year as we see limited new projects in pipeline”

* Although has taken actions to manage costs during downturn, is retaining costs in operating profit margins in compliance with merger deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: