BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods names Mark Clouse CEO

April 27 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc :

* Pinnacle Foods Inc names Mark A. Clouse chief executive officer and director of the board

* Pinnacle Foods Inc says company reaffirms its outlook for fiscal 2016

* Pinnacle Foods Inc says named Mark A. Clouse as company’s new chief executive officer, effective May 23, 2016, replacing Bob Gamgort

* Pinnacle Foods Inc Says Craig Steeneck , Chief Financial Officer Of Pinnacle, Will Assume Additional Role Of Interim

* Pinnacle Foods Inc says Craig Steeneck, chief financial officer of Pinnacle, will assume additional role of interim-CEO of Pinnacle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: