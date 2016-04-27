FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods names Mark Clouse CEO
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods names Mark Clouse CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc :

* Pinnacle Foods Inc names Mark A. Clouse chief executive officer and director of the board

* Pinnacle Foods Inc says company reaffirms its outlook for fiscal 2016

* Pinnacle Foods Inc says named Mark A. Clouse as company’s new chief executive officer, effective May 23, 2016, replacing Bob Gamgort

* Pinnacle Foods Inc Says Craig Steeneck , Chief Financial Officer Of Pinnacle, Will Assume Additional Role Of Interim

* Pinnacle Foods Inc says Craig Steeneck, chief financial officer of Pinnacle, will assume additional role of interim-CEO of Pinnacle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
