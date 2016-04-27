FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gannett reports Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.26
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 12:48 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gannett reports Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc

* Gannett reports first quarter 2016 results of operations

* Q1 revenue $659.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $672.1 million

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect advertising revenues to decline in 5%-7% range and circulation revenues to decline in 2%-4% range in 2016

* Gannett co inc says without taking into consideration impact of JMG acquisition, company reiterates its expectations for 2016

* Expect full year revenue trends to improve over 2015 driven largely by growth in digital

* Gannett co inc says with recent completion of acquisition of jmg, company expects to update its 2016 guidance

* Expect advertising revenues to decline in 5%-7% range and circulation revenues to decline in 2%-4% range for fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.