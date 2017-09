BRIEF-TEGNA Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from cont ops

April 27 (Reuters) - Tegna Inc

* Tegna inc. Reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue rose 6.9 percent

* Qtrly total operating revenue $781.7 million versus $731.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $780.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases in retransmission revenue, political advertising and digital revenue to result in media revenue growth of 10 to 12 percent for q2