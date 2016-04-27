FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xtreme announces segment sale for C$205 million to Schlumberger
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xtreme announces segment sale for C$205 million to Schlumberger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Xtreme Drilling And Coil Services Corp

* Xtreme announces sale of XSR coiled tubing services segment to Schlumberger for c$205 million and repositions xtreme as a pure tier 1 contract driller

* Management and board of Xtreme will be reviewing all available strategic alternatives available to xtreme

* “anticipate oilfield service activity levels to remain relatively low in 2016 with potential for increased activity in 2017”

* Possible strategic alternatives may include potential acquisitions, merger, combination, international growth program

* Strategic alternatives may include sale of co or assets, return of capital via a dividend, a substantial issuer bid

* Co, Schlumberger shall, at closing, enter into “shared intellectual property agreement” allowing licensing of patents, technologies

* Xtreme will retain certain rights to developed hard rock mining intellectual property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
