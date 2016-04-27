FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Integrated electrical services acquires STR Mechanical
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Integrated electrical services acquires STR Mechanical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Integrated Electrical Services Inc Says Wholly

* Integrated electrical services acquires STR Mechanical

* Owned subsidiary of ies has acquired 80% of membership interests in STR Mechanical, llc

* Keith moore will remain in his role as ceo of STR and Chris Landreth will remain in his role as president of str

* Str will operate within IES’s commercial & industrial segment and will continue to operate under str mechanical name

* Moore and Landreth also will retain total remaining interest in str

* Moore and Landreth also will retain total remaining interest in str Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

