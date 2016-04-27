BRIEF-Integrated electrical services acquires STR Mechanical

April 27 (Reuters) - Integrated Electrical Services Inc Says Wholly
* Integrated electrical services acquires STR Mechanical
* Owned subsidiary of ies has acquired 80% of membership interests in STR Mechanical, llc
* Keith moore will remain in his role as ceo of STR and Chris Landreth will remain in his role as president of str
* Str will operate within IES’s commercial & industrial segment and will continue to operate under str mechanical name
* Moore and Landreth also will retain total remaining interest in str
* Moore and Landreth also will retain total remaining interest in str