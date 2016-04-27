BRIEF-Yahoo announces board changes and agreement with Starboard

April 27 (Reuters) - Yahoo! Inc :
* Yahoo announces board changes and agreement with Starboard
* Yahoo! Inc says company adds four new independent directors
* Jeff Smith will also join strategic review committee
* Starboard has withdrawn its director nominees for Yahoo’s board as part of agreement.
* At annual meeting, two incumbent directors will not stand for re-election, so that following annual meeting board will have 11 members
* Two current independent directors, Lee Scott and Sue James, have opted not to stand for reelection at annual shareholder meeting
* Says “committees have been reconstituted to transition work smoothly and to provide clarity on leadership going forward”
* Maynard Webb will continue to serve as chairman of board
* 4 new independent directors, Tor R. Braham, Eddy W. Hartenstein, Richard S. Hill, and Jeffrey C. Smith will join board
* says board appointments are effective immediately