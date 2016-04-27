FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yahoo announces board changes and agreement with Starboard
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yahoo announces board changes and agreement with Starboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Yahoo! Inc :

* Yahoo announces board changes and agreement with Starboard

* Yahoo! Inc says company adds four new independent directors

* Yahoo announces board changes and agreement with Starboard

* Jeff Smith will also join strategic review committee

* Starboard has withdrawn its director nominees for Yahoo’s board as part of agreement.

* Says Starboard has withdrawn its director nominees for Yahoo’s board as part of agreement

* At annual meeting, two incumbent directors will not stand for re-election, so that following annual meeting board will have 11 members

* At annual meeting, two incumbent directors will not stand for re-election

* Two current independent directors, Lee Scott and Sue James, have opted not to stand for reelection at annual shareholder meeting

* Says “committees have been reconstituted to transition work smoothly and to provide clarity on leadership going forward”

* Maynard Webb will continue to serve as chairman of board

* Says Maynard Webb will continue to serve as chairman of board

* 4 new independent directors, Tor R. Braham, Eddy W. Hartenstein, Richard S. Hill, and Jeffrey C. Smith will join board

* says board appointments are effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.