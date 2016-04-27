FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Humboldt capital announces proposal for going private
April 27, 2016

BRIEF-Humboldt capital announces proposal for going private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Humboldt Capital Corp

* Humboldt capital corporation files annual report for the year ended december 31, 2015 and announces receipt of proposal for going private transaction

* Received a proposal from Robert W. Lamond, chairman, president and chief executive officer of company, and Lamond Investments Inc.

* It is proposed that Lamond investments will acquire all of common shares of co not currently owned by Lamond Investments and Lamond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

