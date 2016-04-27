BRIEF-YUM! Brands promotes David Gibbs to president, CFO

April 27 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc

* Yum! Brands promotes David Gibbs to president and chief financial officer

* Gibbs previously served as chief executive officer of global pizza hut division

* Remain on track to return an incremental $4.4 billion of capital to shareholders prior to separation into two publicly traded companies

* Gibbs says "remain committed to our stated goal of 96% of our restaurants being owned and operated by franchisees by end of 2017"