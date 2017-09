April 27 (Reuters) - Natural Health Trends Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.95

* Q1 earnings per share $1.15 excluding items

* Natural health trends reports strong first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 83 percent to $74.3 million

* Increased quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.06 per share