FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pacific Exploration and Production Corp to commence proceedings in U.S. under Chapter 15 of U.S. Bankruptcy code
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pacific Exploration and Production Corp to commence proceedings in U.S. under Chapter 15 of U.S. Bankruptcy code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Pacific Exploration And Production Corp:

* Pacific announces filing under companies’ creditors arrangement act in connection with its previously announced comprehensive restructuring involving Catalyst Capital and Pacific’s noteholders and lenders

* Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation says filing entities will also be commencing appropriate proceedings in Colombia under law 1116

* Pacific Exploration And Production says filing entities will also be commencing recognition proceedings in us under chapter 15 of U.S. Bankruptcy code

* Company’s bank indebtedness and indebtedness in respect of its senior unsecured notes will be restructured

* Expect regular payments will be made to all of pacific group’s suppliers, trade partners, and contractors

* Filing entities are seeking appointment of Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc to monitor business, affairs of filing entities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.