FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pra Health Sciences Q1 adj earnings per share $0.55
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pra Health Sciences Q1 adj earnings per share $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Pra Health Sciences Inc :

* Pra Health Sciences, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results and updates 2016 guidance

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.27

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.41 to $2.48

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raised guidance for 2016 adjusted net income per diluted share to $2.41-$2.48 from previous guidance of $2.32-$2.42

* Says maintaining its guidance for service revenue of between $1.530 billion and $1.570 billion for fy

* Says reducing our gaap earnings per diluted share to between $1.08 and $1.15 per share for fy

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.38, revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $430.2 million versus $388.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $372.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.