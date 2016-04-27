BRIEF-Echo Global Logistics reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

April 27 (Reuters) - Echo Global Logistics Inc

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $405 million versus I/B/E/S view $409.4 million

* Revising full year 2016 total revenue guidance to be in range of $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S