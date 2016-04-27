BRIEF-Conmed Corp reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.08

April 27 (Reuters) - Conmed Corp
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 sales $768 million to $778 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 sales $181.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $180.6 million
* Revising 2016 guidance for reported sales and adjusted diluted net earnings per share higher due to updated foreign exchange impact
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.05
* 2016 revenue forecast includes constant currency organic sales growth of 1% to 3%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $765.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S