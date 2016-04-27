BRIEF-Parexel International reports Q3 adj earnings per share $0.89

April 27 (Reuters) - Parexel International Corp

* Parexel International reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.89

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.89

* Says Q3 gross new business wins of $999 mln; q3 net book-to-bill ratio of 1.33; backlog at $5.7 billion

* Parexel international corp says Q3 service revenue of $527.1 million, up 5.0%; constant currency revenue growth of 5.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)