April 27, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp

* Q1 2016 production averaged 146,770 boe/d

* Whiting petroleum corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 total revenue $292.0 million versus $592.2 million last year

* New drilling design in redtail niobrara play reduces drilling days by 50%

* Qtrly loss per share $0.85

* Says 2016 capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged at $500 million

* Sees Q2 production 12.2 - 12.7mmboe

* Expects to realize full production benefit for willington basin in late 2016 and 2017

* Says Whiting is increasing its production forecast to a range of 131,400 boe/d to 136,900 boe/d for fy

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.72, revenue view $344.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

