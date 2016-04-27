FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vertex reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.17 including items
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vertex reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.17 including items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vertex reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.17 including items

* Provides 2016 guidance for orkambi product revenues of $1.0 to $1.1 billion

* Increases 2016 guidance for kalydeco product revenues to $685 to $705 million

* Qtrly total cf product revenues $394 million versus $130 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $439.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
